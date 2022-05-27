Plawecki went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox.
The Red Sox were already up 14-7 when Plawecki, who entered the game an inning earlier, piled on with his first home run of the season. He hasn't had the kind of success he experienced during his first two seasons with Boston, which was due to unsustainable BABIPs, but the Red Sox value Plawecki's work with the staff and accept anything he gives with bat in hand.
