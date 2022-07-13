Plawecki (illness) was spotted in the Red Sox clubhouse Wednesday, implying that he's cleared COVID-19 protocols, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's unclear if Plawecki ever tested positive for the virus before or since being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, but the fact that he's already back with the team suggests he'll likely be formally activated within the next day or two. Connor Wong is currently on Boston's active roster as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Christian Vazquez.