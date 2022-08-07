Plawecki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Plawecki and Reese McGuire will alternate turns behind the dish for the sixth consecutive game, with both backstops earning three starts apiece during that span. Expect manager Alex Cora to continue deploying a timeshare at catcher until one separates himself from the other from a performance standpoint.
