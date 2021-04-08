Plawecki went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Rays.
Plawecki drew the start behind the plate for a day game following Tuesday's 12-inning night game, in which primary backstop Christian Vazquez played the entire contest. That will be the routine whenever Boston's playing a night game followed by a day game. Vazquez served as the designated hitter Wednesday, which is a reminder that he's made himself into a much better hitter since arriving in the majors. That hitting ability allows manager Alex Cora to get his bat in the lineup at DH while not burdening him as a catcher, which could lead to more at-bats for Plawecki if he's able to carry forward last season's success.
