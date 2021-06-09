Plawecki exited Tuesday's game against the Astros after being hit in the mask by a foul tip, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old likely will be evaluated for a concussion after being struck by the foul tip during the fourth inning. Plawecki hit a single in his lone plate appearance before being forced to exit. Christian Vazquez has taken over behind the plate, and Boston will need to add another catcher to the big-league roster should a concussion be confirmed.