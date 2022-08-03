Plawecki isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Plawecki started the last two games and went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts. While he should see an uptick in playing time after Christian Vazquez was traded to Houston on Tuesday, Reese McGuire is starting behind the dish and batting eighth Wednesday.
