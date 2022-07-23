Plawecki went 3-for-4 with a run scored Friday in the Red Sox's 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox deployed top backstop Christian Vazquez at first base in their first game out of the All-Star break, allowing Plawecki to pick up a turn behind the plate. While Plawecki was effective during his four plate appearances on the night, he's likely in need of a breather catching all 228 of the Boston pitching staff's throws on a night Toronto sent 63 batters to the plate. Expect Vazquez to check back in behind the dish Saturday.