Campbell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
It's a routine day off for Campbell, who had started each of the previous eight contests. David Hamilton will start at second base and bat eight for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale.
