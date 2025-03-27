Campbell is starting at second base and batting sixth in Thursday's opener versus the Rangers.
The top prospect didn't have a great showing during Grapefruit League play, finishing with just a .576 OPS. The Red Sox are convinced he's ready, however, and Campbell boasts five-category fantasy potential if he can hit the ground running.
