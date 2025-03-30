Campbell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Campbell tied things up for the Red Sox in the fourth inning when he took Jacob Webb deep for a 431-foot solo homer to center. Campbell earned a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster despite struggling in spring training, but he appears to have settled in nicely and has gone 5-for-10 over his first three major-league games. He'll look to finish the four-game series off strong Sunday against Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom.