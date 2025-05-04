Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes Campbell (ribs) will be able to play Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Cora hoped Campbell would be able to play Saturday, but he was held out for a third consecutive game. David Hamilton has filled at second base for all three contests.
