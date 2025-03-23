Campbell has earned a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster Thursday versus the Rangers, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Campbell will crack the team's initial 26-man roster, as expected, likely slotting in as the starting second baseman against Texas. The 22-year-old is one of Boston's top prospects and although he batted .167 with 18 strikeouts over 48 at-bats in 20 games during the spring, Campbell will get the nod Thursday. He'll likely cede an occasional start to David Hamilton at second base, but Boston wouldn't have Campbell open the season on their major-league roster if they didn't have every intention of giving him an extended run in the lineup.