Campbell is batting eighth Friday against Atlanta.
Campbell is expected to get one start at first base during this weekend series, but he's starting at second base in this one. He is hitting .114 with one home run and zero steals in his last 22 games and this is the third time this season he's hit lower than seventh and the first time since May 23 he's hit eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Playing game at 1B over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: On bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Not close to playing 1B in games•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Expected back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: On bench for second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Taking seat amid slump•