default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Campbell is batting eighth Friday against Atlanta.

Campbell is expected to get one start at first base during this weekend series, but he's starting at second base in this one. He is hitting .114 with one home run and zero steals in his last 22 games and this is the third time this season he's hit lower than seventh and the first time since May 23 he's hit eighth.

More News