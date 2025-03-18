Campbell "appears to be the favorite" to win the Red Sox' second base job, Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com report.

Campbell has struggled for much of Red Sox camp, both offensively and defensively, but he has been trending in a good direction lately and looks to have leap-frogged David Hamilton and Vaughn Grissom. The top prospect has played both left field and second base this spring but has focused on the keystone lately. Campbell slashed .329/.437/.551 with 19 home runs and 24 steals over 115 games across three minor-league levels in 2024 and has a chance to be a major fantasy contributor right away.