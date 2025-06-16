Campbell will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth against the Mariners on Monday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The Red Sox will be experimenting with their lineup after trading Rafael Devers to the Giants on Sunday. Campbell will be the first to take on DH duties while David Hamilton starts at second base. Campbell has gone 8-for-37 (.216) with two doubles, one home run and five RBI since the beginning of June.