The Red Sox have selected Campbell with the 132nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Campbell first rose to prominence last summer after hitting .356 with 31 stolen bases in 58 games in the Northwoods League, then carried over that success to his sophomore season at Georgia Tech this spring. He hit .376 and got on base at a .484 clip while striking out in only 7.8 percent of his plate appearances. The 21-year-old is more hit over power, though he may still have some upside to unlock in the latter area, given his frame (6-foot-3 and 191 pounds). Campbell is also a plus baserunner, though it's unclear if he has enough polish as a defender to be able to stick in the middle infield over the long haul.