Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Heating up at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell is slashing .481/.548/.852 with three home runs and a 5:4 K:BB over 31 plate appearances across his last seven games with Triple-A Worcester.
Campbell had posted a .645 OPS and 34 percent strikeout rate in his first 22 contests after being optioned to Worcester, but he appears to have found his rhythm at the plate. The 23-year-old has also been used primarily at first base lately with Worcester, and it's at that position where he has the best chance to impact the Red Sox in the final two months of the season.
