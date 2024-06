The Red Sox will promote Campbell from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

At Portland, Campbell will be taking the roster spot of another one of the Red Sox's top position prospects in Matthew Lugo, who was bumped up to Triple-A Worcester. The 21-year-old Campbell earned the promotion to Portland after slashing .302/.413/.537 with seven home runs and three stolen bases across 179 plate appearances with Greenville.