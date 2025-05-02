Campbell (ribs) is considered day-to-day after being scratched from the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays,Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Campbell was diagnosed with rib soreness that he reportedly felt while stretching. It appears as if a stint on the injured list is not currently being considered, though more details about his status should emerge Friday.
