The Red Sox will give Campbell every opportunity to win the starting second base job, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

In putting together his Opening Day roster projection, Cotillo has Campbell as Boston's starting second baseman, with Alex Bregman at third base and Rafael Devers at designated hitter. The top prospect slashed .329/.437/.551 with 19 home runs and 24 steals over 115 games across three minor-league levels in 2024 and has a chance to be a major fantasy contributor right away, if he does indeed head north with the big club.