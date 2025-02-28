The Red Sox are giving Campbell "every chance possible" to make the Opening Day roster and be the starting second baseman, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

In putting together his Opening Day roster projection, Cotillo has Campbell as Boston's starting second baseman, with Alex Bregman at third base and Rafael Devers at designated hitter. He notes that while "there are a few different combinations still in play," Campbell making the team is what the Red Sox want to see happen in a "perfect world." The top prospect slashed .329/.437/.551 with 19 home runs and 24 steals over 115 games across three minor-league levels in 2024 and has a chance to be a major fantasy contributor right away, if he does indeed head north with the big club.