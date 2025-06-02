Campbell will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's contest versus the Angels.
Campbell has hit eighth a few times -- including twice over the weekend -- but this is the first time this season he's occupied the lowest spot in the batting order. The rookie is sporting a lowly. .361 OPS since the beginning of May.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Starting, but not at first base•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Falls in batting order•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Playing game at 1B over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: On bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Not close to playing 1B in games•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Expected back in lineup Tuesday•