Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Campbell is not close to playing first base in games, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Campbell has been working out pregame at first base as the team mulls its options at first base in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending knee injury. While it seems as though the rookie is under real consideration to play the position in the future, it doesn't sound like it will happen anytime soon. Campbell is starting in center field and batting fifth for the Red Sox on Tuesday against the Mets.
