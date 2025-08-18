Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged Sunday that Campbell has been productive at Triple-A Worcester of late, but the skipper suggested that the 23-year-old still has work to do before earning another promotion to the majors, Jenn McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. "The same things that he struggled here [in the majors] with -- pitch recognition, covering certain shapes of fastballs," Cora said. "That's something that is hard, because he's not going to get that down there. The [velocity] here is harder. It's faster. Locations are on point here."

Campbell is hitting .323 with a .943 OPS in 26 games for Worcester since the All-Star break, but Cora outlined the areas where the infielder can improve. While an injury to another infielder could open the door for Campbell to rejoin the big club, the rookie otherwise might have to wait until the roster expands in September before getting another call-up to Boston.