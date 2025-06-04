Campbell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Campbell's third-inning double was just his second extra-base hit since April 29. A rookie season that got off to a promising start -- Campbell had an .848 OPS in April -- went south in May, when he went 11-for-82 (.134) with a .355 OPS. Boston manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he prefers Campbell to work through his struggles in the majors, but the Red Sox haven't ruled out a demotion to Triple-A Worcester if the 22-year-old is unable to get going at the plate. Campbell batted ninth for a second straight game Tuesday.