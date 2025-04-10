Campbell started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.
Campbell made his third outfield start Wednesday and could eventually become qualified for multiple positions for fantasy lineups. When Campbell is in the outfield, David Hamilton typically would start at second base.
