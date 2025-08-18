Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged that Campbell is productive at Triple-A Worcester but feels there's still work to do, Jenn McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Campbell is hitting .323 with a .943 OPS in 26 games since the All-Star break, but Cora outlined the areas where the infielder can improve. "The same things that he struggled here (in the majors) with - pitch recognition, covering certain shapes of fastballs," Cora said. "That's something that is hard, because he's not going to get that down there. The velo here is harder. It's faster. Locations are on point here." Campbell could get a look in September to help cover for the loss of Marcelo Mayer (wrist).