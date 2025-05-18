Campbell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Campbell has just one hit in his past 26 at-bats and has a .085 average (4-for-47) and 31.3 percent strikeout rate through 12 games in May, so he'll get a breather for Sunday's series finale versus Atlanta. David Hamilton will step in at the keystone and bat eighth for Boston.