Campbell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Campbell started the previous nine games -- including a look at designated hitter Monday -- and will receive a day off after batting .280 (7-for-25) with four walks, a double, a homer, five RBI and two runs during that span. The rookie second baseman still has an underwhelming .675 OPS through his first 65 big-league games, but the departure of Rafael Devers should help him maintain a consistent spot in the lineup, at least for the near future.