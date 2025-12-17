The Red Sox' preferred position for Campbell moving forward is left field, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Campbell was Boston's Opening Day second baseman in 2025, and he also saw starts in left field and center field with the big club. Additionally, the 23-year-old added first base and right field to his resume down the stretch at Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox aren't ruling out Campbell playing multiple positions again in 2026, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said of Campbell's defensive spectrum that the club has discussed "trying to narrow that a little bit and just giving him some stability and consistency." The Red Sox already have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony vying for playing time in the outfield, so it's difficult to see an immediate path to playing time for Campbell even if Duran is traded. Campbell has been serving as a designated hitter in the Puerto Rican Winter League but is expected to see reps in left field soon. It seems likely that Campbell will open 2026 back at Triple-A Worcester, where he spent the final three-and-a-half months of the 2025 season after hitting just .223/.319/.345 in the majors.