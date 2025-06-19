The Red Sox are expected to option Campbell to Triple-A Worcester ahead of Friday's series opener against the Giants, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell broke into the big leagues with a .301/.407/.495 batting line through the end of April, but he has slashed only .159/.243/.222 since and has also struggled defensively at second base. He'll get a reset at Worcester and has a good chance to rejoin the big club later this season. David Hamilton has started each of the last three games at second base for the Red Sox and should continue to hold down the position for the time being against righties. Once Alex Bregman (quad) comes back, Marcelo Mayer is an option to shift to the keystone.