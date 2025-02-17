Campbell said Monday that he's been working out at second base almost exclusively during spring training, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Presumably, that's been at the directive of the Red Sox, which is notable with the team not yet revealing which positions Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers will play this season. Campbell's playing time in the minors in 2024 was split fairly evenly between second base, shortstop and center field, with some third base mixed in. If Campbell wins a starting job this spring, it appears likely to be at second base, which would presumably result in Bregman playing third base and Devers shifting to designated hitter and/or first base.