Crawford did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Crawford surrendered a two-run double from shortstop Bo Bichette in the first and a two-run single from first baseman Vladimir Guerrero in the fourth. The righty has been poor lately with a 9.31 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 19.1 innings in his last four starts. The 26-year-old has struggled with walks recording two or more in three of those last four.