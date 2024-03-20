Crawford allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Rays.
Crawford allowed three singles, two stolen bases and two runs in the first inning then retired 17 of the final 18 batters faced. He threw 68 pitches (50 strikes) in his fourth Grapefruit League start and will get one more spring outing. And what a spring it's been for Crawford, who sports a 1.98 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and no walks through 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Makes second spring start•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Working on split-finger fastball•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Gets no support in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Sharp in no-decision•