Crawford allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against Baltimore.

Crawford allowed his first spring runs in his third Grapefruit League start. The right-hander appears to be ticketed for a rotation spot to the start the regular season. Boston has three projected starters at various stages of rehab, which puts Crawford in the mix for an April start or two. Garrett Whitlock (hip), Brayan Bello (forearm) and James Paxton (hamstring) are candidates to open the season on the injured list. Crawford has allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine over 8.2 innings.