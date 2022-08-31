Crawford (3-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in a 10-5 loss against Minnesota. He struck out five.
The rookie never found his rhythm Tuesday as he allowed nine runners to reach base in 4.1 innings. This was the fourth time Crawford has allowed four or more walks in a single game this season, which is concerning. However, entering Tuesday, he had a reasonable 3.1 BB/9 and 4.17 xFIP, indicating that there may be room for improvement.
