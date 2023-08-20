Crawford (6-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over six innings against the Yankees while striking out five.

Crawford didn't allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth when Giancarlo Stanton tagged him for a solo home run on a hanging four-seamer. That would be the only hit surrendered by the right-hander on the afternoon as the Red Sox backed him with plenty of run support to help him earn his sixth win of the season. Crawford has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, while Saturday marked just the fourth time this season in which he's hurled at least six innings.