Crawford (6-7) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings as the Red Sox fell 7-4 to the Astros. He struck out only one.

After a calm 1-2-3 first inning, Crawford quickly fell apart and get the hook after 46 pitches. The right-hander hadn't given up more than three runs in a start since July 21, but the sour ending to August leaves him with a 4.73 ERA on the month despite a 1.28 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 26.2 innings. Crawford will look to rebound in his next outing, likely to come on the road early next week in Tampa Bay.