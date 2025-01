The Red Sox and Crawford avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.75 million contract Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford reached Super 2 status, so he will receive a substantial pay bump. The right-hander made 33 starts for the Red Sox in 2024, finishing with a 4.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 175:51 K:BB across 183.2 frames. Crawford should open the season in Boston's rotation, though it wouldn't appear to be a slam dunk.