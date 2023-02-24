Crawford will be stretched out as a starter during spring training but could earn a role in Boston's bullpen, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports. "We're going to stretch him as a starter and then we'll see," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Crawford, who was used as both a starter and reliever at the major-league level in 2022, threw two innings Thursday and is expected to make a start next week. The Red Sox have seven rotation candidates, and Crawford is not among them. That means if he remains on a starter's path, the 26-year-old right-hander would open at Triple-A Worcester while serving as depth during the regular season.