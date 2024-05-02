Crawford (2-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over seven innings.

Crawford took his first loss of the campaign his previous time out when he allowed season highs of four runs (three earned) and 10 hits against the Cubs. The right-hander got back on track with a strong outing Wednesday, notching his third quality start and second victory of the season. Crawford has been outstanding for the Red Sox early in the campaign, ranking fifth among qualified starters with a 1.56 ERA through 40.1 innings. He's added a 40:13 K:BB and 1.07 WHIP to emerge as one of the league's most pleasant surprises thus far.