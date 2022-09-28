Crawford (shoulder) threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Though the Red Sox have already ruled out Crawford from returning in 2022, he looks like he'll be in store for a normal offseason now that he's facing hitters. The 26-year-old righty should get the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot next spring after turning in a 5.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 77:29 K:BB across 77.1 innings during his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Done for season•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Progressing slower than expected•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: On IL with shoulder impingement•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Scratched with shoulder injury•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Allows heavy traffic in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Allows 10 hits•