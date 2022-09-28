Crawford (shoulder) threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Though the Red Sox have already ruled out Crawford from returning in 2022, he looks like he'll be in store for a normal offseason now that he's facing hitters. The 26-year-old righty should get the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot next spring after turning in a 5.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 77:29 K:BB across 77.1 innings during his rookie campaign.

