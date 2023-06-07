Crawford is listed as the Red Sox's starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.

Just as manager Alex Cora suggested would be the case earlier in the week, Crawford will fill the opening in the Boston rotation that was created by Chris Sale's (shoulder) move to the injured list last weekend. Because he's largely been serving as a reliever since late April, Crawford hasn't tossed more than four innings or 52 pitches in any of his last seven outings in the majors, so he may have some workload restrictions in place for a start or two while he gets stretched back out.