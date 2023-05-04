Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Crawford (hamstring) should be able to avoid the IL, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford left a relief appearance Wednesday against the Blue Jays after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring, but it's not a serious issue and he is considered day-to-day. The 27-year-old has registered a solid 3.51 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB through 25.2 innings this season with Boston.