Crawford (3-3) earned the win during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Houston, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Crawford surrendered his lone on consecutive hits to lead off the bottom of the first inning but was able to quiet Houston's potent offense thereafter, retiring seven straight Astros at one point. The 26-year-old induced a solid 12 swinging strikes on 94 pitches en route to striking out six for the fourth time in his last six games. During that span, Crawford has pitched to a 2.38 ERA across 34 innings while facing top tier competition in the Yankees, the Blue Jays, the Guardians, the Rays twice and the Astros on Tuesday. He carries a 4.15 ERA and 1.22 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Kansas City.