Crawford (shoulder) will not return this season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This shoulder impingement will wipe out his entire month of September, but Crawford is remaining around the team. He will serve as rotation and/or bullpen depth in 2023 after logging a 5.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 77.1 innings over 21 appearances in the majors as a rookie.
