Crawford didn't factor into then decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rockies, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander also uncorked two wild pitches in an erratic performance that saw him exit the game with the Red Sox down 4-0, only for his offense to bail him out. Crawford tossed 80 pitches (53 strikes), his biggest workload since his first appearance of the season April 3, but those are also the only two times this year he's been tagged for more than three runs. He might be better suited for long relief, but with Chris Sale (shoulder) out and both Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber struggling in the bullpen, Crawford may be Boston's best option for the final spot in the rotation. If the 27-year-old gets another turn, he'll take a 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB through 40.2 innings into a road start early next week against the Twins.