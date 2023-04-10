Crawford (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks over five innings against Detroit. He struck out six.

Crawford was roughed up during his season debut Monday against Pittsburgh, allowing seven runs in four innings to take the loss. However, he bounced back in a favorable matchup against the Tigers to earn his first win of the year. While he gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning, he settled down later in the outing and got some help from Boston's offense in the 3-1 victory. Despite Crawford's solid outing Sunday, it's possible he heads to the bullpen or gets sent down since Garrett Whitlock (hip) will make his season debut Tuesday.