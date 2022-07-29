Crawford pitched 5.2 innings against Cleveland on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two batters. He did not factor in the decision.

The rookie gave up a solo homer to Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning, but that was the only run the Guardians could muster against him. Crawford wasn't overpowering -- he picked up only two punchouts and induced only eight swings-and-misses -- but he was efficient in throwing 49 of 69 pitches for strikes. The right-hander fell one out shy of his third straight quality start, but it was nonetheless another effective outing that should strengthen his case to remain in the rotation even when Boston's staff returns to full health. Over his past five starts, Crawford has posted a 2.57 ERA and 26:4 K:BB across 28 innings.