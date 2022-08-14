Crawford gave up two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Crawford struggled with his control, issuing four free passes, but he only allowed six baserunners in total over six innings of work on 94 pitches. The damage came on a two-run home run off the bat of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. It was a good bounce-back performance for Crawford against a tough lineup after he was torched for five runs his last time out against the Royals. The 26-year-old rookie has a K:BB of 65:23 in 64.2 innings pitched and is tentatively expected to make his next start at Baltimore.